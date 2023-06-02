5 things to know for Friday, June 2, 2023

More Canadians have inflammatory bowel disease, Meta prepares to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram, and there's a fight for conservative voters in Manitoba.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. IBD rising: The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

2. Meta's response to C-18: Meta is preparing to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram in a temporary test that is expected to last the majority of the month.

3. Fight for the right: Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament.

4. Non-invasive test: Researchers at Carleton University's Department of Electronics in Ottawa create a ground-breaking testing device to detect early signs of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s through biomolecular activities in a person’s saliva.

5. Climate change impact: An upcoming weather pattern means the world may be heading into a warming period that will likely impact precipitation in Canada.

One more thing...

Israeli foodtech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish filet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.

Steakholder Foods' 3D-printed fish is shown in an image from video.