TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 100,000 total cases of COVID-19, with 8,300 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Expats charged: China has charged two detained Canadians with spying, escalating tensions between the two countries following the arrest in Vancouver 18 months ago of a senior Huawei executive wanted on U.S. charges.

2. Common ground: In the first and only English-language Conservative leadership debate, the four contenders took to the stage and quickly shifted their focus from each other to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of the pandemic.

3. Contact tracing: Before its eventual use nationwide, the federal government will begin testing a "completely voluntary" mobile contact tracing app in Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

4. Called for questioning: Major grocery store executives who have seen profits skyrocket during the pandemic will be formally invited to be grilled by parliamentarians on their decision to cancel wage increases for front-line workers.

5. Unpaid work: A new survey has found that seven out of 10 Canadian women are experiencing more anxiety, depression, fatigue and isolation because of the increase in unpaid care work they are expected to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

Face it: As Canada gradually reopens, should wearing a mask be mandatory in public? That’s the recommendation of a group of Canadian doctors and scientists who are urging lawmakers to make wearing a mask a requirement in busy public spaces.