5 things to know for Friday, June 17, 2022

Experts wonder when high gas prices might affect demand, Afghan refugee families are being left in limbo in hotels, and Canada's own Andrew Wiggins is now an NBA champion. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Lightning bolt: Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike near Montreal during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec.

2. Gas prices: Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant "demand destruction" due to high prices at the pumps.

3. Canadian tourists: Two long-wanted militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.

4. Ghost hotel: Refugee families from Afghanistan are being shuffled from hotel to hotel here in Canada, and feel like they are caught in some kind of purgatory.

5. Canadian NBA champ: Andrew Wiggins, once saddled with a reputation as a talented player who shied away from the spotlight, has turned that perception on its head after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship Thursday night.

One more thing…

'Cosmic cannibalism': For the first time, NASA says they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets.

This illustration shows a white dwarf star siphoning off debris from shattered objects in a planetary system. (Illustration Credit: NASA, ESA, Joseph Olmsted -- STScI)