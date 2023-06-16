5 things to know for Friday, June 16, 2023

A deadly crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba, how to fix Canada’s health-care system and the country’s population is set to reach a record high.

1. Manitoba crash: Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man., RCMP confirmed Thursday.

2. 'This is the best time there has been': Experts have released a 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system.

3. Innu boys to be exhumed: The coffins of two infants who died in 1970 are scheduled to be opened for the first time after Quebec Superior Court Justice Nancy Bonsaint last week authorized the exhumation of the remains for DNA testing.

4. Niger River tragedy: Most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart in north-central Nigeria were women and their children, survivors and local authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday as search efforts ended.

5. Thousands back home: People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday, but officials say many are still displaced.

Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang