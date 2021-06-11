TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 72.3 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Sole survivor: Donations are pouring in from around the world to honour the London, Ont. family members who died and support the boy who survived a vehicle attack earlier this week.

2. Summer break: With just 10 scheduled sitting days left in the House of Commons before MPs take a two-month summer break, the minority Liberals are feeling pressure to move key legislation.

GG shortlist: Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will receive a shortlist of potential governor general candidates within the "next few days."

4. 'Right to disconnect': As the pandemic forces many to work from home, the Canadian Labour Congress is pushing for a 'right to disconnect' to be made law so that workers can avoid the stress of hyper connectivity when they're off the job.

5. Real estate: The price of housing is skyrocketing in Canada, and experts say it's not just because of the pandemic.

One more thing…

Wave hello: National Geographic has announced they are officially recognizing a fifth ocean, known as the Southern Ocean, which encircles Antarctica.