5 things to know for Friday, June 10, 2022

Bill 96 is making waves in Quebec's wedding industry, an Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't perform is punished but may get to keep most of the money, and the U.S. Capitol riot panel blames Donald Trump for an "attempted coup." Here's what you need to know today.

1. Bill 96 fallout: Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province, causing some couples to change their wedding plans.

2. Licence revoked: Ontario's physician watchdog has come down hard on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn’t perform, but the penalty doesn't come close to the amount of money he's estimated to have taken.

3. 'Attempted coup': The panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol lay the blame firmly at the feet of Donald Trump on Thursday night, saying the assault was part of an "attempted coup" resulting from his efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

4. Child found 40 years later: A decades-long search by a Florida woman related to an unsolved murder case results in finally finding her missing granddaughter.

5. Wedding crasher: Britney Spears ties the knot with her long-time partner Sam Asghari, but not before the pop singer's ex-husband tries to crash the wedding.

One more thing…

Delays at Pearson: Aviation experts predict that long lines and flight delays at Canada's busiest airport are only going to get worse before they improve.

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette