5 things to know for Friday, July 8, 2022

Former leader of Japan Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while giving a speech, Via Rail workers may go on strike, and RBC predicts a moderate recession for Canada. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Assassination in Japan: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene.

2. Conservative leadership race: A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.

3. Possible strike: Via Rail says services across Canada could be suspended next week, after it received a 72-hour strike notice from the union representing approximately 2,400 of its employees.

4. Recession prediction: Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but it will be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.

5. Hospital ‘nightmare’: A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province ‘won't pay’ for the procedure.

One more thing…

After U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation, a universally-recognized satirical tune was blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks back inside after reading a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader, in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)