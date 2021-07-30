TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 65.39 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Interpreter immigration: Afghan interpreters trying to escape a resurgent Taliban had another challenge Thursday in seeking Canada's help: the email inbox for immigration forms stopped working.

2. Reopening plan: Alberta's health minister defended a series of changes to the province's COVID-19 response plan, calling the loosening of restrictions "the inevitable next step."

3. Furniture shortages: The Retail Council of Canada is warning that disruptions to furniture factories in Vietnam due to COVID-19, coupled with steep import tariffs, may cause furniture shortages in Canada.

4. Investigation error: Police in Sherbrooke, Quebec are investigating a bizarre incident in which first responders appear to have thrown a woman’s burned body in a dumpster after mistaking it for a mannequin.

5. Tokyo Games: Canada struck gold again on day 7, this time on the water capturing top spot in a rowing event for the first time in almost 30 years. Here's a look at some of the 2020 Summer Olympic events you may have missed overnight.

One more thing…

Northern life: In the event of societal collapse, researchers suggest Northern Canada may be “habitable” and could act as a lifeboat, but that other countries are better suited for survival.