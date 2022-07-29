5 things to know for Friday, July 29, 2022

The Pope's 'pilgrimage of penance' to Canada has been met with hope and skepticism, the federal government has unveiled details of its firearms buyback program, and a closer look at where some Canadian workers are going amid labour shortages. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Papal visit: Indigenous people are expressing a mixture of hope and skepticism after Pope Francis' Quebec City-area mass, with some saying they want to hear about the concrete steps that will follow the pontiff's historic apologies for residential schools.

2. Firearms buyback: The federal government has unveiled how much it is planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. Here’s a look at the proposed pricing scheme.

3. Auto-theft bust: More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations in Ontario and Saskatchewan, police say.

4. Deadly climb: An Australian and a Canadian mountain climber died last week in northern Pakistan while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest mountain.

5. Labour shortage: Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch, more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?

One more thing…

Plastic waste: Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, after Coca-Cola said itis changing the packaging as part of efforts to become more environmentally responsible.