TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 60.13 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Fortin investigation: The military officer who previously oversaw Canada's vaccine rollout campaign says his reputation has been "irreparably tarnished" by the government's decision to replace him and publicly reveal he was being investigated for sexual misconduct.

2. Party in turmoil: Green Party Leader Annamie Paul says the party's internal disputes are "time-limited" as she pleads with members and supporters to keep their eyes on the future.

3. Islamophobia summit: Canadian Muslims expressed both doubt and cautious hope as the federal anti-Islamophobia summit was held in the wake of a horrific vehicle attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont.

4. Virus spread: A new study investigates how the Alpha variant, the first COVID-19 variant of concern to be identified, spread across the U.K. so quickly in 2020.

5. Tokyo Games: The Canadian Olympic team's top doctor was confident in measures designed to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection among the team and in the athletes' village.

One more thing…

A little gift: A Canadian doctor has written a new children’s book on how a simple act of kindness she experienced as a young refugee arriving in Canada forever shaped her life.