5 things to know for Friday, July 22, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee puts a lens on what Donald Trump was doing during the attack of the U.S. Capitol, the federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, and a craft brewery is running entirely on solar power. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Jan. 6 hearing: The Jan. 6 committee concluded its second prime-time hearing on the Capitol attack Thursday night, scrutinizing Donald Trump's actions during the siege.

2. Gymnastics Canada: The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.

3. Energy supplier?: As European countries deal with uncertainty around energy supply amid the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has been in talks with Germany's chancellor on "how Canada can be a solution."

4. Leadership debate: Pierre Poilievre announced he wouldn't be attending a third Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate, as fellow candidate Leslyn Lewis questioned if it is necessary.

5. COVID confusion: Experts and public health officials are split on how best to handle the new wave of COVID-19, with testing less widespread and provinces resistant to bringing back health restrictions.

One more thing…

Solar brewing: A craft brewery run entirely by solar power is operating in Ontario, with 32 solar panels providing all the power needed to create and store the beer.