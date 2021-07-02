TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 34.97 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Lytton fire: After a fire forced all residents of a small B.C. village to evacuate their homes Wednesday evening, the province's solicitor general says some people are still unaccounted for.

2. Ottawa march: A sea of orange shirts replaced the usual red and white on Parliament Hill and in downtown Ottawa on July 1, as thousands of people called to "Cancel Canada Day" following the recent discovery of unmarked graves at three former residential schools.

3. Trump Organization: Following the indictment of the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer on tax fraud charges, one expert says the case lays the groundwork for potential future charges against the company and puts pressure on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

4. Second dose: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be receiving a dose of Moderna for his second COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to his office.

5. Cancer patients: A new international study suggests that 94 per cent of cancer patients experienced an immune response after being vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna -- and it was the most severe after a second dose.

One more thing…

Mammoth extinction: A new study suggests that prehistoric elephants like the mastodon and woolly mammoth were wiped out by waves of extreme global environmental change, rather than being hunted to extinction by early humans.