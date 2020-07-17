TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 109,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 73,000 cases considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal-provincial deal: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that a $19 billion deal has been reached between the federal government and the provinces and territories to help economies rebound from the pandemic.

2. Border agreement: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to keep the border between the two countries closed to non-essential travel until Aug. 21.

3. Ethics testimony: Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says that the Prime Minister's Office did not direct her to suggest that WE Charity run the now-halted summer student volunteer grant program, which MPs learned on Thursday evolved from a WE Charity proposal made to the government in April.

4. Russia hack: Russia has tried to steal information and intellectual property from researchers working on a COVID-19 vaccine, cyber security agencies in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom are alleging.

5. Trebek to return: In his latest health update, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said he is "feeling great" as he battles cancer and plans to host in September once it returns from a hiatus.

One more thing…

Seeing stars: As the now-famed Comet NEOWISE continues to zip through the inner solar system, to the delight of stargazers around the world, new photos show how the northern lights provided a breathtaking backdrop for the comet in Canada in recent days.