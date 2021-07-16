TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 53.46 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Barrie tornado: Residents in southern Ontario shared images of destruction Thursday afternoon after a monster weather system generated tornado warnings for several areas.

2. European floods: At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continued.

3. Residential school: A specialist in ground-penetrating radar says there are still nearly 650,000 square metres of land to be surveyed before the total number of unmarked graves is confirmed at the site of Canada's largest residential school.

4. Vance investigation: Former chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice under the Criminal Code, allegedly for attempting to persuade a woman to make false statements about their past relationship.

5. Border restrictions: Canada is getting ready to welcome the world again, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quietly indicated late Thursday as his office disclosed a target of mid-August for when the border might reopen for fully vaccinated Americans.

One more thing…

Shark conservation: Shark movies like the 1975 blockbuster 'Jaws' scared decades-worth of audiences out of the water, but also severely affected conservation efforts to save the often endangered animal, a new study from the University of South Australia suggests.