5 things to know for Friday, July 15, 2022

MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers loose internet and wireless services a week ago.
1. Travel tests: After pausing the program for a month, the federal government has announced that they will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing at four airports for fully vaccinated travellers arriving to the country.
2. Ripudaman Singh Malik: A man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing case — in which 329 people died — was shot and killed in Surrey, B.C. Police believe the shooting was targeted.
3. Ivana Trump: The businessperson and ex-wife of former U.S. president Donald Trump died in her home on Thursday. She was 73.
4. Interest rate hike: An economist says the Bank of Canada’s one per cent rate increase on Wednesday will likely have a considerable impact "on a lot of people’s borrowing costs.”
5. Vaccine approved: Children between the ages of six months and five years will, for the first time in Canada, be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as Moderna’s Spikevax was approved for this population by Health Canada on Thursday.
One more thing…
Missing baggage: If your luggage has gone missing while travelling by air, an expert says there are things you can do to obtain a reimbursement.
A passenger looks for his luggage among a pile of unclaimed baggage at Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
Airlines are legally required to compensate you in the event that your baggage is lost or delayed. CTVNews.ca spoke with an expert on how airline passengers can go about claiming their reimbursement.
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
Two people have been taken to hospital after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
There are good reasons why the spouse of the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history should not face cross-examination when she testifies Friday before a public inquiry, her lawyer says.
Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president Friday until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office.
Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after a Russian missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23 people.
Tops Friendly Markets reopens the doors of its Buffalo store Friday, two months after ten people were killed when a white supremacist opened fire there.
With no clear path to getting peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians back on track, U.S. President Joe Biden offered American money Friday as a balm while visiting a local hospital.
Special investigators in Poland say they have found two mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by the Nazi during the Second World War in forest executions that the Nazis later tried to hide by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits.
A House of Commons committee will hold a special meeting this morning to discuss Canada's controversial decision to send repaired parts for a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60 per cent in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.
Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' and 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.'
Actor Pat John, known for the classic Canadian comedy-drama series "The Beachcombers," has died, according to one of his co-stars.
After a nearly three-year break from social media, actress Constance Wu returned to her online platforms on Thursday to share that she attempted suicide in 2019 after a series of poorly received tweets.
Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met on the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday seeking strategies to counter the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, inflation and other global crises.
Share prices were mixed in Asia on Friday after China reported its economy contracted by 2.6 per cent in the last quarter as virus shutdowns kept businesses closed and people at home.
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
French climber Warren Barguil has been forced out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19.
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, announced Wednesday he's leaving the company only months before its anticipated release of its long-delayed 'full self-driving' software to 1 million people. Tesla's driver-assist features made significant advances in his tenure, but also have drawn increased scrutiny from regulators over their safety record.
