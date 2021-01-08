TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 635,100 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 79,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Extremism migrating north: In the aftermath of Donald Trump supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol, national security and diplomatic insiders are cautioning Canada to keep an eye on similar extremist sentiment fomenting in this country.

2. Neighbourly changes: Now that Democrats have won control of U.S. Congress, CTVNews.ca takes a look at how the new political landscape could have ripple-effects north of the border.

3. Virus tactics: An upcoming nightly curfew in Quebec is hogging the headlines, but some public health experts say it's another plank of Premier Francois Legault's new plan that other provinces should pay the most attention to.

4. Frontline worker deaths: A few months into the pandemic, a registered nurse in a Toronto-area long-term care facility told her son that they were "overworked and understaffed" at her job, and that she believed change was needed. Maureen Ambersley, 57, died this week of COVID-19.

5. Flying south: Some Canadian snowbirds are chartering private planes to Florida where anyone over age 65 is able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 right now.

One more thing…

Home ice: The Ontario government has announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be allowed to host other Canadian teams for home games this upcoming NHL season.