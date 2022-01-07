TORONTO -- Some hospitals are raising the alarm about infants with COVID-19, a pediatrician urges parents to talk about their vaccine concerns with their doctor, and Statistics Canada is set to release December's job report. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Infant hospitalization: As Ontario hospitals warn of a possible "disturbing" new trend in hospitalizations among infants, doctors are urging parents to be vigilant when monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms in children, and to get vaccinated if pregnant.

2. Vaccinating children: A pediatrician who has researched COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among parents is urging people concerned about getting their children vaccinated to talk to a health-care provider as the Omicron variant pushes cases to all-time highs.

3. Long-term care: The fifth wave is starting to look very much like the first for seniors across Canada living in long-term care homes, where COVID-19 cases are keeping residents isolated in their rooms.

4. Jobs report: Statistics Canada will release its latest jobs report for December this morning.

5. Climate change: A recent study has found that Indigenous communities are at a higher risk of climate change-induced flooding because of pre-existing socioeconomic hardships including the legacy of colonization and lack of access to resources.

One more thing…

Out of thin air: Two new studies show that environmental DNA can be collected from the air and used to detect a variety of animals, offering what scientists say is a "novel, non-invasive approach" to monitoring biodiversity.