5 things to know for Friday, January 6, 2023

The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
1.'Frustrating incidents': Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season.
3. Estate of former coach sued: (Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing.) An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
4. Gold medal: Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
5. 'Did we win?': Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, still hospitalized after collapsing during a game, has begun to communicate in writing-- and his first question was, "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.
Well wishes: When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year?
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Canada's transportation minister says the federal government is looking at whether passenger rights should be strengthened, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing and Canada won the World Junior Hockey Championship. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
A new Canadian study has found that a quarter of those with long COVID are still experiencing at least one symptom a year later.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
A woman accused of faking her death and that of her son before crossing the border into the United States has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in Canada.
For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed and failed again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.
Opponents of the largest lithium mine planned in the U.S. urged a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday to vacate the U.S. government's approval of the project until it completes additional environmental reviews and complies with all state and federal laws.
An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115.
A Belarusian court on Thursday opened the trial of jailed human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
The Justice Department says it is not aware of any charges or prosecutions under the new criminal code offences prohibiting conversion therapy, which came into force on Jan. 7 last year.
New research suggests that better transportation infrastructure can lead to better health for citizens, finding that those who often travel about 24 kilometres outside of their neighbourhood report feeling healthier than those who don’t.
On Friday, Vancouver International Airport will join Toronto's Pearson International Airport in taking samples of fecal matter from airplane toilets to identify what coronavirus variants and subvariants passengers and crew might be bringing into Canada.
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside 'spa day' with the help from his sister and mother.
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US$1 million bond.
Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world.
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market this morning.
Consumer insolvencies were up 16.3 per cent in November 2022 compared with the same month the year prior, and business insolvencies were up 58.3 per cent.
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, mothers working from home spent an average of two hours more each day than fathers did supervising their children while they worked, according to a new U.S. study.
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime as the United States beat Sweden 8-7 in a wild bronze-medal game Thursday at the world junior hockey championship.
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.