5 things to know for Friday, January 6, 2023

Canada's transportation minister says the federal government is looking at whether passenger rights should be strengthened, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing and Canada won the World Junior Hockey Championship.



1.'Frustrating incidents': Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season.

2. Travel warning: The federal government has advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.

3. Estate of former coach sued: (Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing.) An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.

4. Gold medal: Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.

5. 'Did we win?': Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, still hospitalized after collapsing during a game, has begun to communicate in writing-- and his first question was, "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.

Well wishes: When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year?

The words Happy New Year are shown on a piece of a plastic casing on New Year's Day in Montreal, Sunday, January 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes