TORONTO -- The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China a global health emergency after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus concerns: As the number of coronavirus cases grows, Canada's chief public health officer says she is concerned about hateful comments targeting minority groups including Chinese-Canadians.

2. Brexit deadline: As Britain heads for its historic departure from the European Union today, some three million EU nationals are left questioning their future in a country they have long called home.

3. Border checks: A document leaked from U.S. Customs and Border Protection appears to suggest that officers were ordered to vet people with Iranian ties following a U.S. drone strike that killed Iran's top general.

4. Insurance hacked: Computers at a Canadian insurance company were disabled for more than one week due to a ransomware attack that resulted in a payout of nearly US$1 million.

5. Viral outbreaks: A new Canadian study has found that the first type of flu virus we are exposed to in early childhood dictates our ability to fight the flu for the rest of our lives.

One more thing…

Unsellable merchandise: Regardless of who wins the Super Bowl this year, the winning team will be decked out in championship apparel just minutes after the game ends. But what happens to the thousands of victory memorabilia items produced for the losing team?