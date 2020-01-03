TORONTO -- A Canadian visiting her brother in Australia says "it looked like hell was coming" when an immense wildfire arrived in the town where she was staying. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Baghdad airstrike: Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's top general in a major escalation of the standoff between the two nations.

2. Australia wildfires: Australia's military has launched a seaborne evacuation of people trapped in coastal towns as hot weather and strong winds threaten to worsen already catastrophic bushfire conditions.

3. Canada-U.S. relations: Donald Trump might be president of the United States, but his actions can also impact Canada. CTVNews.ca breaks down what our country could look like if he wins re-election.

4. Vacation cancelled: An Ont. family claims they were kicked off a plane because their daughter threw up before takeoff and they say the airline then demanded thousands of dollars to rebook.

5. Progressive gender views: New research suggests that if a teenage boy sees one of his peers abusing a girl, he is more likely to also act abusively toward females and partake in bullying and fighting.

One more thing…

Caplan thruster: An astrophysicist has conceived a hypothetical stellar engine powerful enough to slowly move the entire solar system through the Milky Way.