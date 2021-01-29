TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 824,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 91,600 second doses. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Doses per vial: Pfizer expects Canada will be able to extract six doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from vials instead of five, a difference that has caused confusion among provinces and prompted speculation about Canada’s rollout timeline.

2. Mental health: Health-care and front-line workers have been struggling to stem the tide of COVID-19 for almost a year, but as they face the second wave, many are still carrying the mental scars of the first wave.

3. Insurance claim denials: Some COVID-19 long-haulers, unable to work due to debilitating ongoing symptoms, are filing lawsuits against insurance companies for denying their disability coverage.

4. Help wanted: Although COVID-19 spread in Canada remains far greater than it was last spring, many Canadian employers seem ready to abandon the hiring freezes and bare-bones workforces that got them through 2020.

5. Double up: Some experts say Canadians might want to consider upgrading their face masks, doubling up mask layers, or wearing one while outdoors as more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread.

One more thing…

The spin-o-rama: A 9-year-old hockey player from a northern Quebec First Nation has caught the attention of the hockey world with his impressive trick-shot videos.