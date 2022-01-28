MPs are being warned about security risks related to the trucker convoy heading to Ottawa, gas prices could hit record highs in parts of the country, and sentencing submissions are expected in an Ontario terrorism case. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Trucker convoy: House of Commons security has issued a warning to MPs about the potential risks related to the coming convoy of truckers set to arrive on Parliament Hill as early as today.

2. Gas prices: Drivers in southern Ontario and Quebec could see record prices at the pumps today, according to Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague.

3. Terrorism case: Sentencing submissions are expected today in the case of an Ontario teenager who previously pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges.

4. Rittenhouse rifle: A U.S. judge is set to hear arguments Friday on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest.

5. Jewel heist: Six men accused of carrying out one of the biggest jewel thefts in history are preparing to go on trial in Germany, but the mystery of what happened to the treasures they are alleged to have stolen endures.

One more thing…

Cat brains: It’s been theorized for years by both scientists and cat owners alike, but a new study appears to confirm cats have less brains now than they did when they were wild.