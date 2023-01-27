5 things to know for Friday, January 27, 2023

Canada's sending four combat-ready tanks to Ukraine, a Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic, and Canadians fighting in Ukraine speak out. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Tanks to Ukraine: Canada is sending four combat-ready tanks to Ukraine, and will be deploying "a number" of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on their operation.

2. New Russian weapon: In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.

3. 'At peace with death': Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss.

4. Gun sentences: The Supreme Court of Canada plans to rule today on the constitutionality of mandatory minimum sentences in cases involving armed robbery and recklessly firing a gun.

5. Over-sharing: The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.

One more thing...

Top of the world: A wildcat known for its grumpy expression was detected for the first time on Mount Everest.

A Pallas's cat from Diergaarde Blijdorp, Rotterdam Zoo. (CC / Sander van der Wel)