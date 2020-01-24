TORONTO -- China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new coronavirus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted lockdowns of cities home to millions of people. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus quarantine: Can keeping millions of people inside their own city actually contain the coronavirus? Canadian doctors don't think so, but say the strategy could at least slow its spread.

2. Tory leadership: Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre will not seek party leadership, citing his family life as the reason for backing down.

3. Job discrimination: A software engineer working in Canada claims Amazon discriminated against him when a recruiter halted his job application after learning during an interview that he is an Iranian citizen.

4. Vacation scam: An Ontario couple discovered their $3,000 vacation was a sham the day before they were supposed to fly out -- and they're blaming the airline company for not alerting them sooner.

5. Royal snub: Buckingham Palace and the White House have both denied speculation that the Prince of Wales deliberately passed by U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence while greeting world leaders at the World Holocaust Forum.

One more thing…

The Dolly Parton challenge: Country music superstar Dolly Parton has sparked an internet sensation after sharing an Instagram photo with four different versions of herself on four different social media platforms.