TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 731,400 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 65,700 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Payette resigns: Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has resigned from her post following reports of a "damaging" workplace harassment investigation.

2. Vaccine shipments: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the CEO of Pfizer Global on Thursday and was assured that, despite an ongoing delay in vaccine deliveries, the company will follow through on millions of vaccine shipments due in March.

3. Underfunded care homes: With long-term care COVID-19 cases and deaths accounting for a startling proportion of Canada’s pandemic toll, some are calling for an end to for-profit long-term care, but at least one doctor says the entire system is underfunded.

4. Learning from home: With many students e-learning amid the pandemic, some medical experts believe keeping children at home should only be used in dire circumstances.

5. Just say no: An etiquette expert says that there are ways to say "no" with tact and grace in common scenarios with family, friends and co-workers.

One more thing…

Body language: A body language expert says U.S. President Joe Biden and Jill Biden's affection for one another during the inauguration was a "stark difference" to that seen from former president Donald Trump and Melania Trump.