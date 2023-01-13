5 things to know for Friday, January 13, 2023

A Saskatchewan First Nation has announced the discovery of 2,000 anomalies on a former residential school site using ground-penetrating radar, three people missing following an explosion in Quebec, and Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54.

1. Findings in Sask.: Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.

2. Explosion in Que.: Quebec provincial police are reporting at least three people missing following an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region, although no deaths have been confirmed.

3. Remembering Lisa Marie Presley: Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

4. Scathing report: Human Rights Watch says Canada is failing to address long-standing abuses, delivering a rebuke of what it calls the federal government's inadequate climate policy and violations of the rights of Indigenous people and immigration detainees.

5. Clearing the air: Major Canadian airlines' officials told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, as they largely put the blame on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues.

5. Kraken cases double: The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed up to 42 new cases of the new COVID-19 subvariant, known as XBB.15 or “Kraken."

A colorized electron microscope image, in November 2022, shows cells, indicated in purple, infected with the omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, orange, isolated from a patient sample, captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-NIH via AP