TORONTO -- An airplane bringing Canadian citizens back home from the centre of a global novel coronavirus outbreak has landed in Trenton, Ont. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus outbreak: Japan report 41 new cases of coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship while the death toll in mainland China rises to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities for sounding an early warning about the illness.

2. Quarantined cruises: While nearly 300 Canadian passengers on two quarantined cruise ships wait for the next stage of a vacation that is far from what they expected, Canadians on other ocean liners are facing coronavirus-related consequences of their own.

3. Canadians in China: A Canadian woman whose husband has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Wuhan says she is holding out hope that her two-year-old daughter's test results come back negative so they can return to Canada.

4. ISIS orphan: A Canadian man has travelled on his own to Syria in a desperate attempt to rescue a four-year-old girl he has identified as his orphaned niece trapped inside an ISIS detention camp.

5. Food inspections: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is looking for the public's advice when it comes to proposed changes to the amount of food people can bring in to Canada.

One more thing…

Iceberg on the move: Satellite images show an iceberg the size of P.E.I. is about to escape the boundaries of the Antarctica's perennial sea ice and make its way into the open ocean.