TORONTO -- Canada has administered nearly 878,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 141,500 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine delivery: After weeks of dose shortages, the federal government says it will still be a few weeks before Canada's Pfizer deliveries fully ramp up to pre-interruption levels, while Moderna’s next shipment has yet to be confirmed.

2. Racism in medicine: The federal government is developing new legislation to combat anti-Indigenous racism in health care and give Indigenous communities greater say over how their health care is delivered.

3. Democracy score: Canada’s democracy is growing stronger thanks to robust engagement in politics among Canadians, but the global outlook is more troubling, according to a new report.

4. Travel restrictions: Cruise ships will be banned from entering Canadian waters until at least 2022 in an attempt to contain COVID-19, according to the federal government.

5. Flu shots: Children who have received a seasonal flu shot may be less likely to suffer COVID-19 symptoms if infected, according to a new American study.

One more thing…

Melanoma treatment: Fecal transplants -- the transfer of stools from a healthy donor into the gastrointestinal tract of another -- can help patients respond better to cancer treatments according to a new, though small, study published Thursday in Science.