Ottawa police will get more help dealing with the trucker protests, the RCMP are unsure when the border blockade will end, and Alberta and Saskatchewan signal an end to COVID-19 restrictions. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Help on the way: Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced late Thursday that the RCMP has approved all requests from Ottawa police to help address the trucker convoy.

2. Digging in: There were signs of "Freedom Convoy" protesters in downtown Ottawa settling in for the long haul Thursday, building a wooden structure and stockpiling fuel.

3. 'PM's problem': Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen advised senior party MPs not to tell members of the trucker convoy to leave Ottawa, according to an internal email obtained by CTV News.

4. 'We hear their frustration': An RCMP spokesman says there's no way to predict when the protest at Alberta's main border crossing will end.

5. COVID-19 restrictions: Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

One more thing…

New HIV variant: Researchers in the Netherlands have discovered a "highly virulent variant" of HIV that causes a more rapid decline in immune system strength.