5 things to know for Friday, February 3, 2023

Canada says NORAD is tracking a surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., a Russian warfare expert discusses how he sees the conflict in Ukraine playing out, and are 'magic mushroom' stores the next pot shops? Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Surveillance balloon: The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.

2. 'Not a proxy war' with U.S.: With the anniversary of Ukraine's invasion by Russia around the corner, CTV News sits down with a Russian warfare expert to discuss how he sees the conflict playing out and what happens next.

3. Shroom shops: 'Magic mushroom' dispensaries are popping up in cities across Canada, with customers ranging from people seeking treatment for depression or PTSD, to people wanting to 'micro-dose' small amounts of psilocybin.

4. Secret menus: Some customers who scan QR codes for menus in restaurants across Canada are being surprised by secret menus that reveal the hidden costs behind the food they eat.

5. 'Immediately stop': Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.

One more thing…

Frozen pizza: Here's why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores.

Delissio frozen pizzas are shown in the frozen food aisle at a grocery store in Toronto on Feb. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal