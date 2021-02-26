TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 3.19 per cent of the Canadian population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Misconduct allegations: Hours before stepping down as Canada’s chief of defence staff, Admiral Art McDonald invited members of the Canadian Armed Forces to come forward if they have information about military misconduct, vowing to lead the culture change from inside.

2. Vaccine production: Canada should prepare for the next pandemic by investing in the necessary infrastructure to produce vaccines domestically, says Moderna co-founder, Derrick Rossi.

3. COVID-19 reinfection: Five seniors in a nursing facility in Kentucky were reinfected with COVID-19 after recovering from a mild case of the coronavirus, suggesting that some people may be more at risk for reinfection, and even experiencing worse outcomes the second time.

4. 'Total hell': A personal support worker at a long-term care home in Barrie, Ont. said dealing with one of the largest COVID-19 variant outbreaks in Canada "felt like a warzone."

5. Recording history: Nearly 1,500 people have taken to an online platform to express the emotions of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a project that's working to diversify the historical record.

One more thing…

'Stepping back': In a rare interview, Prince Harry has said he stepped back from his royal duties because the "toxic" British press was destroying his mental health, adding he did not walk away from public service.