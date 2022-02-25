Ukraine's capital city is under threat from Russian forces, a century-old historical site will be dismantled due to climate change, and Drake is offering to buy an iconic Toronto patty shop set to close its doors. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Kyiv under threat: Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital city of Kyiv on Friday after a day of unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks.

2. Canadian troops: Is there a circumstance where Canadian troops would engage in combat in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member but is a close ally of the West? For now, the answer is no.

3. 'No answers to our pain': A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists, much to the chagrin of some New Brunswick families.

4. Historical site removal: A national historic site at Banff National Park that was built 100 years ago will be taken apart this spring because of climate change.

5. Champagne Patty: Toronto rapper Drake is offering to buy an iconic Toronto Jamaican patty shop after it announced it would be closing its doors.

One more thing…

Data graphic: Russia-Ukraine forces: As Russia advances on several cities in Ukraine, a closer look at each country's military muscle suggests Russia may have a distinct advantage.