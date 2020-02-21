TORONTO -- The 47 Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 are being monitored in Japan as those who tested negative arrive back in Canada to start another two weeks of quarantine. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Virus quarantine: As a new wave of evacuees back in Canada prepares for two weeks of isolation to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, a man leaving quarantine at CFB Trenton has some words of warning.

2. Rail blockades: The federal government says the British Columbia RCMP's offer to move to a nearby town from their position on Wet'suwet'en territory is a "significant" step towards ending the ongoing blockades.

3. Oil sands project: As the deadlock between a group of Indigenous chiefs and a northern B.C. pipeline brings rail traffic to a standstill, the future of the proposed Teck Frontier project in northern Alberta is hanging in the balance.

4. Canadians abroad: A Canadian man who was stranded on a small island in Cuba after a runway at the airport was damaged has died suddenly while waiting for his flight home.

5. Store closures: It's a "retail apocalypse" across the country as a growing number of consumers from coast-to-coast choose online shopping over trips to the mall. CTVNews.ca compiled this roundup of the major chains closing stores in Canada.

One more thing…

New snail species: A group of "citizen scientists" on an expedition in the rainforests of Borneo has discovered a new species of snail and named it after teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.