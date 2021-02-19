TORONTO -- About 2.6 per cent of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Downward trend: Canada is experiencing a drop in new COVID-19 cases, which is mirrored in such countries as the U.S. and India, and experts are trying to understand the exact reasons behind the downward trend.

2. Vaccination timeline: The federal government has released an updated COVID-19 vaccination timeline, showing that at least 14.5 million Canadians will be able to be immunized with the approved Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna shots by the end of June.

3. Loss of life: More than 20.5 million years of life may have been lost as a result of COVID-19, according to a new study, a figure researchers say is two to nine times higher than the average seasonal flu.

4. Travel restrictions: Transport Canada has fined two airline passengers a combined $17,000 after allegedly presenting falsified COVID-19 tests before flying back to Canada.

5. Prepare to file: As tax season approaches, Canadians are faced with filing for an unprecedented year -- job losses, federal financial aid and working from home are just some of the major adjustments made over 2020.

One more thing…

Flowers for Algernon: New research suggests that mice have evolved to handle living in a world altered by humans.