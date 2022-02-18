Two truck convoy organizers arrested in Ottawa face mischief charges, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promises more action against protesters' financial accounts, and Canada has a big day at the Beijing Games. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Mischief charges: Truck convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich were arrested in Ottawa, and CTV News has learned they face charges of mischief and counselling to commit mischief.

2. Frozen accounts: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says financial service providers have already frozen accounts of certain individuals associated with the convoy protests, with more to come.

3. Call for an apology: The American Jewish Committee is calling on Tesla CEO Elon Musk to apologize after tweeting a meme comparing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

4. Kindergarten shelling: Canada's foreign minister accused Russia of trying to escalate the crisis with the West by shelling a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine, comments rejected by the Russian Embassy in Canada.

5. Pedal to the medal: Canada added to its medal haul once again, earning two silver and two bronze on day 14 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

One more thing…

Extremist threat or online joke?: Patches connected to the Diagolon extremist group were seen on gear seized by the RCMP at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade. Here's what you need to know.