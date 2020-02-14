TORONTO -- For the first time in three decades, VIA Rail has cancelled services across Canada as a result of ongoing pipeline protests. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Train cancellations: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the rule of law must be followed after railway blockades across Canada forced CN Rail to shut down its entire Eastern Canada network and Via Rail to cancel passenger trains nationwide.

2. Pipeline protests: Demonstrations across the country in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have prompted questions surrounding the difference between these chiefs and elected band council.

3. Fastest-growing regions: Canada's population growth is being felt most in the nation's cities -- but not necessarily the biggest cities, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

4. Dengue virus: A 26-year-old Ontario woman has died after contracting dengue fever while attending a friend's destination wedding in Jamaica.

5. Airplane seat debate: A viral video in which a woman's reclined airplane seat is punched repeatedly by the passenger behind her has prompted arguments about who was at fault -- but one etiquette expert says there's a clear answer.

One more thing…

Cost of love: While love is in the air for some this Valentine's Day, a new survey finds that secrets are too, with one in five Canadians admitting to engaging in financial infidelity.