TORONTO -- Canada has administered more than 942,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 243,800 second doses. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Overdose deaths: British Columbia’s overdose crisis claimed more lives last year than homicides, suicides and car crashes combined, according to the province’s Coroners Service.

2. Police watchdog investigation: Ontario police fired a bullet that struck and killed a one-year-old boy during a standoff near Lindsay last year, the province’s police watchdog has confirmed.

3. Community projects: With pandemic-related closures and restrictions limiting the ways LGBTQ Canadians can gather and access community-specific supports, the federal government is hoping a new series of small grants will give dozens of community projects a boost.

4. COVID-19 immunity: Reinfections of COVID-19 have already occurred in Canada, according to new data. But experts worry the various ways they are tracked province-to-province could leave a gap in our understanding of how the virus works.

5. Endemic possibility: It may be too late to ever fully eradicate the virus that causes COVID-19, although experts say widespread vaccinations should drastically reduce its impact on society.

One more thing…

Some pig: Scientists at Purdue University in the United States are providing insight into the cognitive capacity of animals after successfully training two species of pigs how to play video games with their snouts.