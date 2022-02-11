Ontario considers ramping up actions against protesters, Canada is working with the U.S. to resolve the border blockades, and Ottawa's police chief says a towing company was threatened into not helping haul away trucks. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Emergency measures: Sources tell CTV News the Ontario government will invoke new emergency measures Friday and possibly issue a state of emergency in response to convoy protesters.

2. 'Whatever it takes': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has indicated the government's willingness to "respond with whatever it takes" to bring the trucker convoy protests under control.

3. Injunction hearing: An Ontario Superior Court justice is set to hear an application today for an injunction that would bar protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont.

4. Tow trucking: Ottawa police say an investigation is underway into threats targeting a tow truck company that could have helped remove trucks from the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

5. Coach Claude is back: Canadian men's Olympic hockey team coach Claude Julien is now in Beijing and sharing details of the accident that punctured his lung and delayed his arrival.

One more thing…

High-art vandalism: A Russian art gallery says one of its security guards vandalized an avant-garde painting by drawing eyes on its deliberately featureless faces.