5 things to know for Friday, February 10, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a candlelight vigil in Laval, Que., following the deadly daycare crash, the justice minister says the federal government is giving "serious consideration" to bail reform, and Pamela Anderson says she isn't looking for sympathy for her painful past detailed in her recently released memoir. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'It's unimaginable': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a candlelight vigil in Laval, Que., to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.

2. Bail reform: Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving "serious consideration" to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.

3. Help wanted?: Canadians will get a better picture of the jobs market this morning, when Statistics Canada releases its labour force survey for January.

4. Out of sight: A plaque memorializing a watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been taken down.

5. 'I'm not looking for an apology': Pamela Anderson says she's not seeking sympathy for the many career indignities she details in her recently released memoir and documentary.

One more thing…

Artificial intelligence: A new AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment.

Amy Tai (left), a graduate student with the University of Waterloo’s Vision and Image Processing (VIP) Lab, shows an MRI image to professor David Clausi, one of the co-directors of VIP lab. Tai led a team of engineers in the development of an AI tool to help doctors determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery. (University of Waterloo)