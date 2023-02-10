5 things to know for Friday, February 10, 2023

BREAKING | Tight labour market persists as Canadian economy adds 150,000 jobs in January
Employment growth in Canada blew past economists' predictions in January, even as forecasters had expected higher interest rates to weigh on the labour market.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a candlelight vigil in Laval, Que., following the deadly daycare crash, the justice minister says the federal government is giving "serious consideration" to bail reform, and Pamela Anderson says she isn't looking for sympathy for her painful past detailed in her recently released memoir. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'It's unimaginable': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a candlelight vigil in Laval, Que., to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
2. Bail reform: Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving "serious consideration" to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.
3. Help wanted?: Canadians will get a better picture of the jobs market this morning, when Statistics Canada releases its labour force survey for January.
4. Out of sight: A plaque memorializing a watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been taken down.
5. 'I'm not looking for an apology': Pamela Anderson says she's not seeking sympathy for the many career indignities she details in her recently released memoir and documentary.
One more thing…
Artificial intelligence: A new AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment.
Amy Tai (left), a graduate student with the University of Waterloo’s Vision and Image Processing (VIP) Lab, shows an MRI image to professor David Clausi, one of the co-directors of VIP lab. Tai led a team of engineers in the development of an AI tool to help doctors determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery. (University of Waterloo)
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier of the Crown prosecutor's office.
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkiye on Friday, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
China's high-stakes decision to illegally launch a spy balloon into U.S. airspace has set off a chain reaction, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
For the first time ever, two Black quarterbacks will face off at the Super Bowl championship, the moment showcases the difficult road Black people had in pro football history and how far they've come.
SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
An audit has found British Columbia's Provincial Health Services Authority did not consistently provide Indigenous inmates with mental health or addictions diagnoses with access to services they needed inside jails.
Six people are dead, including four children, after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Jacques, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning. Their identities have not yet been confirmed, and formal identification will take place in a laboratory.
China on Friday dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning China over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as "purely political manipulation and hyping up." The resolution, which passed unanimously on Thursday, condemned China for a violation of U.S. sovereignty.
Fresh from winning a conviction against Donald Trump's family company for tax fraud, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has convened a new grand jury in a reinvigorated investigation that could lead to the first ever criminal charges against a former U.S. president.
When President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meet in Washington Friday, the leaders will share some awareness of what it's like to walk in one another's shoes.
Russia unleashed strategic bombers, killer drones and rockets in a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian targets early Friday, as a military push by Moscow that Kyiv says has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.
Canada's aid sector is nervously awaiting this spring's federal budget amid fears of funding cuts that could require projects abroad to shut down.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada may fast-track applications to come to Canada from people in the earthquake zones of Turkey and Syria.
The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm.
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
Law enforcement agencies including the RCMP warn that financial sextortion is increasing in Canada, and that everybody is at risk amid what they're calling a “public safety crisis.”
This week may be the last chance to snag a glimpse of a rare green comet as it zings past Mars in the night sky, potentially visible with no more than a pair of binoculars.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Magic Mike's Last Dance,' 'Your Place or Mine,' 'Somebody I Used to Know' and 'Seriously Red'.
Madonna has spoken out against criticism of her appearance after presenting at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. In her latest Instagram post, the multi-award-winning singer lamented being "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," after a close-up photo of her face went viral online and sparked a torrent of negative comments.
Wall Street is pointing lower before the opening bell, which could turn into just the second week of losses this year as the earnings seasons winds down.
The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year as the country struggled under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis that is squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest.
A new report says Canada's housing market will see new listings fall in the first quarter before rebounding later in the year and then, slowing to a more modest growth pace in 2024.
A copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic 'Catcher in the Rye' has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
When the Canadian winter sets in, some dogs and their owners find it difficult to be outside as much as they are the rest of the year. One expert who says your pet needs just as much exercise now as ever, shares some tips to keep your dog active, healthy, and happy in the wintry months.
It was Valentine's Day 1917 in the Minnesota farming village of Lewiston, and Fred Roth -- a fourth grader -- seems to have come up with just the way to express his love for his sweetheart, Louise Wirt. He gave her a card.
Many people expected the Toronto Raptors to be one of the most active teams in the lead up to the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, but aside from one minor deal to acquire a former Raptor, they stood pat.
As Ukraine pushes for Russian athletes to be barred from next year's Paris Olympics and threats of a boycott mount, officials from 30 countries were holding a summit Friday to discuss how to respond. The International Olympic Committee argues it would be discriminatory to exclude Russia and ally Belarus entirely.
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.