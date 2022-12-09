5 things to know for Friday, December 9, 2022

An inside look at U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to accept the deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia, operations are being paused at a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be, and explaining Celine Dion's neurological condition stiff-person syndrome. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Inside the deal: Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's attempts to free WNBA star Brittney Griner alongside former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, it became plain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not budge.

2. Pausing operations: A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.

3. Stiff-person syndrome: Canadian songstress Celine Dion posted a message to Instagram postponing the rest of her world tour, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. What exactly is this neurological condition?

4. Stalker laws: CTVNews.ca speaks with victims of stalking and harassment, and with advocates and legal experts who are calling on Canada to overhaul how it handles these cases from the police, to courts, and to the communities we live in.

5. 'Extreme caution': Amid Jamaica's state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murders, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.

One more thing…

Royal insight: These are the five main takeaways from the 'Harry and Meghan' documentary series.

Watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary on Netflix at a home in Warwick, Britain, on Dec. 8, 2022. (Jacob King / PA via AP)