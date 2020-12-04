TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 376,200 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 12,400 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Dry run: The federal government has outlined its initial plans to administer what are being considered Canada's "Track 1" COVID-19 vaccines -- Pfizer and Moderna -- in the "coming weeks and months."

2. Vaccine misinformation: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole suggested Thursday that the lack of Liberal transparency is feeding into some Canadians' anxieties about being immunized against the novel coronavirus.

3. Phone scam: RCMP say a man with ties to Mississauga, Ont. is facing charges in connection with various transnational telephone frauds, including an infamous Canada Revenue Agency telephone scam.

4. Magic number: The number of times a person has given birth may affect how quickly they physically age, according to a new study.

5. 'Christmas star': Jupiter and Saturn are expected to be closely aligned throughout the month of December, appearing from Earth as one giant celestial body or a 'Christmas star' at their closest point.

One more thing…

'On cloud nine': An Alabama man who spent the Second World War repairing bomb-damaged trains in France recovered from a fight with COVID-19 in time to mark his 104th birthday on Thursday.