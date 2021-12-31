Quebec introduces a curfew to stop the spread of Omicron; Ontario schools will have a delayed reopening; and some provinces change their rules for self-isolation. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Quebec curfew: Quebec is implementing a curfew beginning today, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Restaurants will close to indoor dining and schools will remain closed until Jan. 17.

2. Ontario schools: The Ontario government is delaying a return to school for students as the province battles record-breaking COVID-19 cases.

3. Isolation period: Saskatchewan and Ontario are both reducing their COVID-19 self-isolation periods from 10 days to five for fully vaccinated residents. Ontario is also changing how they will administer PCR testing.

4. CPP contributions: Canadian Pension Plan premiums are going up again next year, and the reason again lies with the unique impacts of the pandemic on the labour market.

5. Flights cancelled: WestJet is cancelling 15 per cent of its January flights as the airline deals with COVID-19-related staff shortages.

One more thing...

Dog coats: Does your dog need a winter coat? Veterinarian experts weigh in on what to consider before buying winter clothing for your pooch.