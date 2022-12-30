The man accused of killing an OPP officer had been initially denied bail in another case, a man who died from injuries sustained in a Montreal jail was being illegally detained, and Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson dies at age 89. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Officer slaying: Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.

2. Illegally detained: The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer should have been released from the Bordeaux detention facility the day before he was fatally injured.

3. Sunwing situation: After thousands of passengers were stranded in Mexico this week, the Ministry of Transportation calls the situation 'unacceptable.'

4. Pele 'The King,' 1940-2022: Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, is dead at 82.

5. Ian Tyson, 1933-2022: Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk legend turned cowboy storyteller who penned "Four Strong Winds" as one half of Ian & Sylvia, dies at age 89.

One more thing…

Precision medicine: A father of two with terminal cancer finds hope thanks to life-saving precision medicine.