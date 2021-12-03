TORONTO -- A new update on third doses for COVID-19 vaccines is expected today from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, Afghan refugees are in limbo hoping for a life in Canada, and flooding takes a devastating toll on livestock. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Booster shots: As the world reacts to the Omicron variant, who should be getting booster shots? Today, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization will give an update. We're also tracking all the variants of concern in Canada.

2. Prop gun death: Alec Baldwin says the key question in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is how a live round ended up in a prop gun on set.

3. Afghan refugees: Thousands of Afghan refugees hoping to enter Canada remain in limbo, waiting for a response that never seems to come.

4. B.C. floods: Massive rainfall and flooding in British Columbia has had a terrible impact on farmers’ livestock, with the province saying more than 640,000 animals have died.

5. Wage hike: New Brunswick is getting the biggest raise to its minimum wage in 40 years, which will make it the top rate in all of Atlantic Canada.

One more thing…

Calling all Kevins: If you can fend of bumbling crooks with paint cans and a pet tarantula, you may be interested in renting the Home Alone house for one night this month.