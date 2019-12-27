TORONTO -- At least 12 people have died after a plane carrying dozens of people crashed shortly after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Kazakhstan plane crash: At least 12 people have died after a plane carrying 100 people crashed shortly after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan.

2. Deadly typhoon: Dozens of people are dead and several others are missing after a typhoon hit the Philippines on Christmas.

3. Woman robbed: An Ottawa-area woman with multiple sclerosis says she was robbed of the iPhone she was trying to sell after meeting a would-be buyer who responded to her online ad.

4. World juniors win: Team Canada rallied back to defeat the United States 6-4 in a Boxing Day thriller at the world junior hockey championship.

5. The future of shopping: Retail experts say that in 2020 we will see more technology being integrated into stores, as well as more pop-ups and companies choosing between convenience and experience.

One more thing…

Dying wish: An Ontario teen diagnosed with highly aggressive Stage 4 sarcoma cancer had his dying wish of meeting LeBron James come true.