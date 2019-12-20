TORONTO -- Three teenagers who pleaded guilty to sexual assault offences at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto have been sentenced in a case that has drawn widespread attention to student hazing. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Sexual assault: Three teens who pleaded guilty to assaulting and sexually assaulting two fellow students at St. Michael's College School in Toronto have been sentenced to two years of probation.

2. 'Whippits' warning: Doctors are calling for tighter control of sales of the gas used in whipped cream canisters after a woman was taken to a B.C. hospital in a psychotic state after inhaling the nitrous oxide.

3. Trump impeachment: After news that the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, some were left wondering whether that means his term is over. CTVNews.ca breaks down what impeaching a sitting president really means.

4. NATO targets: In an interview with CTV's Power Play, former prime minister Brian Mulroney says that Canada's failure to spend the agreed upon goal of two per cent of its gross domestic product on defence is "a disgrace."

5. Meeting Lebron James: An Ontario teen diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer has been granted his dying wish with a little help from Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.

One more thing…

Holiday truce: A year after a neighbour complained about an Ottawa man's makeshift outdoor hockey rink for his children, the two parties have agreed that he can put it up again -- without a fuss this time.