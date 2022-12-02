5 things to know for Friday, December 2, 2022

Pivot Airlines crew members that were trapped in the Dominican Republic since the spring are now back in Canada, the prime minister's national security adviser says officials are planning for a "Freedom Convoy" reboot in 2023, and a Winnipeg man facing murder charges is now accused of killing three more women. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Back on home soil: An emotional reunion takes place at Toronto Pearson International Airport after the five-member Pivot Airlines crew that has been trapped in the Dominican Republic since the spring finally returns to Canada.

2. 'Freedom Convoy 2.0': The national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that senior officials are planning ahead for the possibility of another "Freedom Convoy" protest in early 2023.

3. More victims identified: Four Indigenous women in Winnipeg are now believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer.

4. Downturn doubts?: Nine out of 10 Canadians believe there could be a recession in 2023, according to a new national survey, with four out of 10 calling it 'likely.'

5. Experts concerned: Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.

HIV knowledge: Most Canadians don't know a person with HIV can't sexually transmit the virus if taking proper medication, a new survey finds.

A woman walks by a sign during the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal, July 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes