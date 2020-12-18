TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 488,600 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 13,900 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Immunization schedule: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that "it's possible" that Canada will be able to accelerate its timeline for vaccinating Canadians against COVID-19.

2. Getting vaccinated: A recent survey conducted by Statistics Canada has found that 75 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and older plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine once widely available.

3. Death rates: A new study is part of mounting evidence that COVID-19 causes more serious outcomes than seasonal influenza, resulting in a much higher death rate among hospitalized patients.

4. Kids and vaccines: CTVNews.ca spoke with two infectious disease specialists to answer some of the questions parents might have when it comes to the vaccine rollout for their children.

5. Scalper bots: Scammers are taking advantage of the high demand for the latest gaming consoles this holiday season, targeting consumers with fake deals or inflated resale prices.

One more thing…

Bumper to bumper: More than 1,000 people in Japan spent Thursday night stuck on a highway in their cars, waiting out a traffic jam with little food or water during a heavy snowstorm.