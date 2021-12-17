TORONTO -- Canadians are urged to get booster shots, Ontario is at the 'leading edge' of Omicron cases, and a defamation suit against Fox News gets the go-ahead from a U.S. judge. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Booster shots: The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country, triggering more pandemic restrictions in some provinces.

2. Travel ban: Canada is reconsidering its travel ban on 10 African countries amid calls for it to be lifted, and questions over the government’s rationale given the increasingly widespread transmission of the Omicron variant across the world.

3. Omicron wave: Ontario is now at the 'leading edge' of the Omicron variant wave -- but there is a light at the end of the tunnel, says one emergency room physician based in Toronto.

4. Defamation suit: A judge in Delaware has found that Fox News' coverage of election fraud after the 2020 election may have been inaccurate, and is allowing a major defamation case against the right-wing TV network to move forward.

5. Myocarditis research: A new study has provided reassuring data on the rare heart condition that some people developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, finding that clinical outcomes were mostly mild and similar between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

One more thing…

Top weather stories: Record-breaking heat in British Columbia topped Environment and Climate Change Canada’s list of the top weather events in Canada over the past year.