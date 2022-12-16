A grieving mother and other critics are warning about the dangers of online sports betting, federal public servants are told to head back to the office, and several journalists covering Elon Musk are suspended from Twitter.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Ads fuelling addiction: As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics including a grieving mother say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new "public health disaster."

2. Wintry welcome: Parts of Central and Eastern Canada could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the weekend, as a winter storm continues its path eastward.

3. Back to the office: Federal public servants who were working from home full time will now be required to return to their workplaces for two or three days a week.

4. Ticked off?: While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.

5. 'Instability and volatility': Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

One more thing…

Canadian talent: A massive, fire-breathing dragon crafted by an artist in a B.C. barn was inspired by "Game of Thrones."